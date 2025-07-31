DSE turnover hits Tk 10.63 billion as indices soar, but most stocks slip
The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) wrapped up the week on a high note Thursday, with turnover crossing the Tk 10 billion mark, even as most listed companies saw a decline in share prices.
From the opening bell, trading momentum was bullish, with turnover exceeding Tk 5 billion before noon.
By the end of the session, total turnover stood at Tk 10.63 billion — one of the highest figures in recent months.
All three key indices closed higher. The benchmark DSEX jumped by 91 points, the Shariah-based DSES gained 16 points, and the blue-chip DS30 index advanced by 48 points.
Out of 394 issues traded, 150 advanced, 167 declined, and 77 remained unchanged. Despite the rise in indices, the majority of A, B, and Z-category stocks closed in the red.
Within the A-category — which includes fundamentally strong and dividend-paying firms — 101 issues gained, 82 lost value, and 37 remained flat.
The block market recorded transactions worth Tk 300 million across 36 companies. Khan Brothers dominated the segment by offloading shares worth Tk 80 million.
Trust Bank topped the gainers' list on the DSE with a 9.90 per cent rise, while Midland Bank registered the sharpest fall, shedding over 9 per cent.
CSE follows the uptrend
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed on a positive note, with its main index climbing 281 points.
Of the 229 issues traded, 107 advanced, 87 declined, and 35 remained unchanged. However, turnover dropped to Tk 110 million from the previous day's Tk 230 million.
DBH Finance led the CSE with a 10 per cent gain, while Midland Bank also found itself at the bottom here, losing over 8 per cent.