DSE turnover hits Tk 10.63 billion as indices soar, but most stocks slip

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) wrapped up the week on a high note Thursday, with turnover crossing the Tk 10 billion mark, even as most listed companies saw a decline in share prices.

From the opening bell, trading momentum was bullish, with turnover exceeding Tk 5 billion before noon.

By the end of the session, total turnover stood at Tk 10.63 billion — one of the highest figures in recent months.