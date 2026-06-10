VAT on ACs, refrigerators likely to be halved to 7.5pc, will prices drop?

The government is set to slash the value added tax (VAT) on the production of refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners (AC) by half in the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal year budget.

Currently, domestic manufacturing of these appliances is subject to a 15 per cent VAT. In the next budget, this rate is expected to be cut to 7.5 per cent, which could lead to lower prices for consumers, according to sources at the Ministry of Finance.

"Higher VAT at the production stage has led to a recent surge in imports of refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners," an NBR official told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity. "We are reducing the tax to curb imports and support domestic companies, many of whom have reported a slump in business."