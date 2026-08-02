Chinese Economic Zone in Chattogram: USD 1.3b investment, over 100,000 jobs expected

A Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone is set to be developed on 783 acres of land in Anwara, Chattogram, strategically located between Chittagong Port to the north, the Karnaphuli Tunnel and Shah Amanat International Airport nearby, and the under-construction Matarbari Deep-Sea Port to the south.

According to the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the zone is expected to attract USD 1.3 billion in investment—equivalent to about Tk 160 billion—and create more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The zone's greatest advantage is its location. Anwara is directly connected to Chittagong Port through the Karnaphuli Tunnel. Meanwhile, a new road linking Anwara to Matarbari via Banshkhali and Pekua has been planned. Once completed, it will integrate the industrial zone with both Chittagong Port and the future Matarbari Deep-Sea Port, creating an efficient industrial and freight transport network.

Business leaders, however, caution that geographical proximity alone will not ensure industrialisation. They stress that road connectivity, gas, electricity, water, waste management and fast investment services must all be ensured simultaneously for the zone to realise its full potential.

After nearly a decade of delays, the foundation stone of the industrial zone was laid on Monday, formally launching the project. The official implementation period will begin in January next year, with infrastructure construction scheduled for completion by December 2031.