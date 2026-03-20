Toll collection hits Tk 32.7m as over 45,000 vehicles cross Jamuna Bridge
More than 45,000 vehicles have crossed the Jamuna Bridge on the fourth day of Eid travel, generating over Tk 32.7 million in toll revenue.
The toll was collected through both cash and online payments over a 24-hour period ending on Thursday midnight.
Executive Engineer of the Jamuna Bridge Maintenance and Operation Division, Syed Riaz Uddin, revealed the information on Friday morning.
He said a total of 45,610 vehicles used the bridge, resulting in toll collections amounting to Tk over Tk 32.7 million.
Riaz Uddin said that since the beginning of Eid travel, traffic on the bridge has increased two to two-and-a-half times the normal level.
To manage the additional pressure, two extra toll booths have been installed at each end of the bridge, increasing the total number of booths from 14 to 18.