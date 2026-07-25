Garment sector: How far could Tk 35b in cash incentives revive the industry

The government has increased the cash incentive for export-oriented factories using locally produced yarn from 1.5 per cent to 5 per cent in an effort to revitalise the country's textile sector.

The move will cost the government an estimated Tk 35 billion (3500 crore). However, industry stakeholders say the increased incentive will only provide limited relief to the country's spinning mills.

They cite persistent gas and electricity shortages, as well as liquidity constraints affecting most factories in the sector. In addition, exporters continue to face several complications in accessing the cash incentives.

Several textile entrepreneurs expressed these concerns to Prothom Alo. They said the higher incentive could increase sales by around 5 per cent, giving spinning mills some breathing space.

However, they stressed that the government must introduce several additional effective measures to reduce imports of Indian yarn and encourage greater use of locally produced yarn. Only then, they believe, will the country's textile sector be able to recover.