Tea Industry
Tea production rises in the north as cultivation expands
By the end of last year, tea production in the five northern districts had increased by 5.85 million kilograms compared with the previous year.
Tea production has increased in the plains of five northern districts of the country, including Panchagarh. By the end of last year, tea output in these five districts had risen by 5.85 million kilograms compared with the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Tea Board.
Tea Board sources said that in 2025, tea production in the plains of the five northern districts reached above 20 million (20,242,052) kilograms, which is 5.85 million (5,851,901) kilograms more than the previous year. The five districts where tea is produced are Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat.
After Sylhet and Chattogram, these five northern districts are known as the country’s third-largest tea-producing region. However, in terms of production volume, the northern region holds the second position nationwide. The districts have now maintained the record of being the second-highest tea producers for five consecutive years.
According to the Tea Board, total national tea production in the recently concluded season stood nearly at 95 million (94,912,000) kilograms. Of this, more than 20 million kilograms were produced in the five northern districts alone.
In 2021, these districts collectively rose to second place in national tea production, producing 14.5 million (14,540,000) kilograms of tea that year in their plains. This was followed by 17.7 million (17,759,226) kilograms in 2022, 17.9 million (17,947,230) kilograms in 2023, and 14.3 million (14,390,151) kilograms in 2024.
Sources at the Tea Board’s Panchagarh regional office said several companies established tea estates in Tetulia of Panchagarh back in 2000. Tea cultivation later spread among small growers. After Panchagarh, tea cultivation began in Lalmonirhat and Thakurgaon in 2007, and later in Dinajpur and Nilphamari in 2014.
According to Tea Board data, there are currently 12 registered and 18 unregistered large tea estates (with more than 25 acres of area) in the five northern districts. In addition, there are 2,225 registered and 6,146 unregistered small tea gardens (with less than 25 acres of area).
In 2024, tea was cultivated on about 11,527 acres of land in the northern region, which increased to 11,600 acres this year—an expansion of more than 73 acres compared with 2024.
Considering the growing scale of tea cultivation and production in the region, the country’s third tea auction centre—an online-based facility—was launched in Panchagarh on 2 September 2023. So far, 52 tea processing factories have received approval in the northern region. Among them, 30 factories in Panchagarh and one in Thakurgaon are currently in operation.
Md Amir Hossain, officer-in-charge of the Tea Board’s Panchagarh regional office, said tea growers received good prices for green tea leaves last year, which increased their interest in tea cultivation. As a result, the area under cultivation has expanded slightly. If this trend continues, tea production may increase further this year.