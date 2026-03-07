Tea production rises in the north as cultivation expands

After Sylhet and Chattogram, these five northern districts are known as the country’s third-largest tea-producing region. However, in terms of production volume, the northern region holds the second position nationwide. The districts have now maintained the record of being the second-highest tea producers for five consecutive years.

According to the Tea Board, total national tea production in the recently concluded season stood nearly at 95 million (94,912,000) kilograms. Of this, more than 20 million kilograms were produced in the five northern districts alone.

In 2021, these districts collectively rose to second place in national tea production, producing 14.5 million (14,540,000) kilograms of tea that year in their plains. This was followed by 17.7 million (17,759,226) kilograms in 2022, 17.9 million (17,947,230) kilograms in 2023, and 14.3 million (14,390,151) kilograms in 2024.