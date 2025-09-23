Edible oil price hike under review: govt finalising per litre surge

Owners of edible oil refineries have been pressuring the government to raise the prices of soybean and palm oil. But, the government has not agreed to the figure of price hike traders have demanded per litre.

However, the government too is willing to allow a partial increase.

The Ministry of Commerce has tasked the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) with reviewing the matter. The Ministry of Commerce is now finalising the exact per-litre price adjustment.