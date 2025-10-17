Egg prices rise by Tk 10 per dozen
Within a week, the price of farm eggs has risen by Tk 10 per dozen in the market. Meanwhile, the prices of nearly all kinds of vegetables remain high as before. However, the edible oils that traders had announced to sell at increased prices were not seen being sold at those new rates.
Retailers said that the prices of almost all types of vegetables and fish are currently higher than usual, which has increased the demand for eggs — leading to a slight rise in their price. A visit to Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Bazar, and Karwan Bazar on Thursday revealed these updates after talking to sellers.
In the capital’s markets yesterday, a dozen (12) brown farm eggs were selling for Tk 150, up from Tk 140 just a week ago. White farm eggs, however, were Tk 5 cheaper per dozen. The price of chicken, meanwhile, remained unchanged — broiler chicken sold for Tk 180–190 per kg, and Sonali chicken for Tk 280–300 per kg.
A wholesale egg trader from Tejgaon, Amanat Ullah, said that due to heavy rain over the past two to three weeks, vegetable prices have gone up. “As a result, the demand for eggs has increased, which pushed up the price slightly. Prices should stabilise within three or four days,” he added.
Last Monday, edible oil companies announced a Tk 6 per litre increase in the price of bottled soybean oil, which would have raised the price to Tk 195 per litre. However, the Ministry of Commerce has not yet approved the price hike. As a result, a market survey on Thursday found that the new rates were not in effect — bottled soybean oil was still selling for Tk 189 per litre.
Fish prices remain high, just as in previous weeks, while rice prices have not changed. Among different brands of miniket rice, Diamond, Manjur, and Sagar brands were selling for Tk 80 per kg, Rashid for Tk 72, and Mojammel for Tk 85.
Vegetable Prices Still High
Two weeks ago, due to heavy rain, the price of green chilli had suddenly surged — reaching up to Tk 400 per kg at retail shops. Prices have now eased slightly, with green chili selling yesterday at Tk 180–220 per kg, though prices in smaller local markets were a bit higher.
Despite this drop, the prices of most vegetables remain steep, which has become a major concern for ordinary consumers. Most vegetables are now selling for Tk 60–80 per kg, and some have crossed the Tk 100 mark. Typically, early winter vegetables appear in the markets around this time of year, but this year’s rainfall has delayed that supply.
Among vegetables, eggplant and tomato are the most expensive. No variety of eggplant is available below Tk 100 — depending on size and type, they are selling for Tk 100–180 per kg. Tomatoes, which are currently being imported from India since domestic production has stopped, are selling for Tk 120–140 per kg.
Other vegetables like bitter gourd, spine gourd, yardlong beans, okra, and stolon are priced between Tk 80 and Tk 100 per kg. Meanwhile, pointed gourd, ridge gourd, snake gourd, sponge gourd, and bottle gourd are selling for Tk 60–80 per kg. Sellers tend to charge more for very fresh or high-quality vegetables.
Consumers can find some relief in a few cheaper items — pumpkin is selling for Tk 40 per kg and papaya for Tk 30 per kg. The prices of potatoes also remain low at Tk 20–22 per kg, while onions are stable at Tk 75–80 per kg.
At Mohammadpur Krishi Market yesterday, shopper Mozammel Hossain said, “Vegetable prices are very high. What’s more, all shops seem to be selling at almost the same rate. There’s hardly any room for bargaining, it wasn’t like this before.”