Egg prices rise by Tk 10 per dozen

Within a week, the price of farm eggs has risen by Tk 10 per dozen in the market. Meanwhile, the prices of nearly all kinds of vegetables remain high as before. However, the edible oils that traders had announced to sell at increased prices were not seen being sold at those new rates.

Retailers said that the prices of almost all types of vegetables and fish are currently higher than usual, which has increased the demand for eggs — leading to a slight rise in their price. A visit to Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Bazar, and Karwan Bazar on Thursday revealed these updates after talking to sellers.

In the capital’s markets yesterday, a dozen (12) brown farm eggs were selling for Tk 150, up from Tk 140 just a week ago. White farm eggs, however, were Tk 5 cheaper per dozen. The price of chicken, meanwhile, remained unchanged — broiler chicken sold for Tk 180–190 per kg, and Sonali chicken for Tk 280–300 per kg.