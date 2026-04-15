Govt seeks urgent $3b loan

Due to the situation created by the war in the Middle East, the prices of fuel oil, gas, and fertilizer in the global market have increased.

Importing these goods at higher prices will require 3 billion US dollars in four months. Additionally, subsidies will require Tk 385.42 billion.

The government is seeking a loan of 3 billion USD (approximately Tk 370 billion) to manage this pressure.

The government aims to secure this loan from development partners as budget support for the period from March to June.

The macroeconomic wing of the finance division has issued a letter to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) to discuss the possibility of obtaining the loan.

A position paper was sent with the letter, presenting data on the economic pressure on Bangladesh due to the war and the need for urgent loan support. The paper outlines three roles for the loan: first, to help maintain Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves and ensure imports of fuel, fertilizer, and food; second, to aid specific groups for a certain period; and third, to be used to curb the abnormal rises of fuel oil, gas, fertilizer prices, etc., in the country.