Tariff cut by US strengthens Bangladesh’s global competitiveness: Bashir

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin has said Bangladesh’s adjustment of its reciprocal tariff rate to 20 per cent on products exported to the United States (US) has strengthened its competitiveness in global trade.

“We will be in a competitive position as the US has reduced tariffs on Bangladesh to 20 per cent. So, there is no possibility that our exports to the US will be hampered. However, we expected it to be below 20 per cent,” he said.