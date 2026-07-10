40 out of every Tk 100 in banks belongs to millionaires

Approximately 40 per cent of the total deposits in the government and private banks of the country are held in the accounts of millionaires. In other words, if we assume the total amount of money deposited in banks is 100 units, then 40 units are accounted for by millionaires. Meanwhile, accounts of people with less than a million often hold 56 per cent of the deposits.

Thus, 96 per cent of the total money deposited in banks is held by account holders who are either millionaires or have significant wealth. Conversely, although about 90 per cent of bank accounts are classified as small accounts with lesser amounts, these accounts only comprise 4 per cent of total deposits. However, accounts held by millionaires constitute less than 1 per cent of total bank accounts.

The statistics also include accounts from various government and private institutions, not just individual accounts. As a result, the deposit amount in institutional accounts is naturally higher compared to individual accounts, according to relevant experts.