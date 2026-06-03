Invest in 9 sectors by June to receive tax relief next year

June has begun. It is the final month of the fiscal year. Taxpayers must complete their income tax calculations within June.

They must also finalise income and expenditure declarations, tax relief claims, and investment planning within the July–June tax cycle.

Therefore, anyone seeking investment-related tax relief must make the relevant investments by the end of June.

If you have cash available, you can invest in several government-approved sectors and claim tax relief. Doing so will reduce your tax liability at the end of the year and lower your overall tax payment.