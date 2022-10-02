12kg LPG cylinder price decreases by Tk 35

The new price rate will come into effect from 6:00pm today (Sunday), BERC chairman Abdul Jalil announced at a virtual press conference.
The price of different quantities of LPG cylinders will be determined accordingly.
The BERC said it adjusted the price after LPG prices went down in the global market.
The price of LPG sold by state-owned LP Gas Limited remains unchanged.
The price of LPG (autogas) used in cars has also been adjusted downward and now auto gas will be sold at Tk 55.92 per litre, which was Tk 57.55 earlier.
The BERC set the prices of LPG for the first time on 12 April, 2021.