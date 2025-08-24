Postpone Bangladesh’s LDC graduation by 5-6 years: Business leaders

Bangladesh’s leading entrepreneurs and trade bodies on Sunday called on the government to seek five to six years more before officially being graduated from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status as they said adequate preparation is needed to tackle post-graduation challenges.

“Our entrepreneurs and business chambers strongly support graduation. However, we stress the need for a 5-6 years’ extension. This will allow both the government and private sector to prepare properly avoiding potential problems,” said ICC Bangladesh president Mahbubur Rahman.

He made the remarks at a press briefing titled ‘LDC Graduation: Challenges Ahead’, organised by ICC Bangladesh in collaboration with major national trade organisations at a city hotel.

He emphasised the importance of diversifying Bangladesh’s export basket, developing human capital for Industry 4.0, attracting quality foreign direct investment (FDI) and building resilience in a volatile global economy.