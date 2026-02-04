Work stoppage at Chittagong Port: Eerie silence at 3 terminals, vessel movement halted

An eerie silence has descended on three major terminals of Chittagong Port as a continuous work stoppage entered its second day on Wednesday, bringing container handling and vessel movement to a complete halt.

Gate No. 4 of the port, normally crowded with long queues of trucks carrying export and import containers, was almost deserted on Wednesday. No cargo vehicles were seen in the surrounding area. Both sides of the gate remained closed, with one iron shutter briefly opened only to allow private vehicles to enter or exit.

The same situation prevailed at other port gates. Inside the port, three terminals stretching nearly four kilometres appeared completely inactive when viewed from the adjacent flyover.

No containers were being loaded or unloaded. Eleven vessels berthed at the jetties remained idle with their cranes folded, while gantry crane booms used for container handling were also retracted.