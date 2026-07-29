US-Bangla unveils $1.5b leasing plan for 21 Boeing aircraft

US-Bangla Airlines today, Wednesday unveiled a US$1.5 billion fleet expansion plan to add 21 Boeing aircraft under leasing arrangements by the end of 2027, marking one of the largest expansion initiatives by a private Bangladeshi airline.

The plan includes 15 Boeing 737-8 and six Boeing 737-800 aircraft as the airline seeks to significantly expand its international network and transform itself into an integrated global aviation group.

The announcement was made at US-Bangla Airlines’ “Beyond with Boeing” event in the capital.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat, PM’s Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation Adviser Humayun Kabir, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen, Boeing Vice President of Sales Paul Righi, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq, senior government officials, diplomats and aviation stakeholders attended the event.

Addressing the event, State Minister Millat said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, is working in a coordinated manner to transform Bangladesh into a regional aviation hub.

“To build a prosperous future for our aviation sector, we are formulating an ‘Aviation Master Plan’ and are going to establish a pilot training academy in Bogura,” he said.