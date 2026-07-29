US-Bangla unveils $1.5b leasing plan for 21 Boeing aircraft
US-Bangla Airlines today, Wednesday unveiled a US$1.5 billion fleet expansion plan to add 21 Boeing aircraft under leasing arrangements by the end of 2027, marking one of the largest expansion initiatives by a private Bangladeshi airline.
The plan includes 15 Boeing 737-8 and six Boeing 737-800 aircraft as the airline seeks to significantly expand its international network and transform itself into an integrated global aviation group.
The announcement was made at US-Bangla Airlines’ “Beyond with Boeing” event in the capital.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat, PM’s Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation Adviser Humayun Kabir, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen, Boeing Vice President of Sales Paul Righi, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq, senior government officials, diplomats and aviation stakeholders attended the event.
Addressing the event, State Minister Millat said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, is working in a coordinated manner to transform Bangladesh into a regional aviation hub.
“To build a prosperous future for our aviation sector, we are formulating an ‘Aviation Master Plan’ and are going to establish a pilot training academy in Bogura,” he said.
Millat said the country’s aviation capacity would receive another major boost with the opening of the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).
“Once the Third Terminal becomes operational, we will be able to handle 24 million passengers annually,” he said.
The state minister termed US-Bangla’s decision to add 21 Boeing aircraft to its fleet an important step towards meeting the country’s growing air travel demand.
“At the same time, Biman Bangladesh Airlines is also set to add 14 new Boeing aircraft to its fleet, which will further accelerate the growth of our aviation sector,” he said.
Millat said the partnership with Boeing also reflected international partners’ growing confidence in Bangladesh’s aviation market.
“Today’s partnership with Boeing reflects the deep confidence and trust that our international partners have in Bangladesh. It will also further strengthen the friendship and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and the United States,” he added.
Boeing Vice President of Sales Paul Righi described US-Bangla’s planned induction of Boeing aircraft as a significant milestone in the airline’s next phase of growth.
“Today marks a significant milestone for US-Bangla Airlines as it embarks on its next phase of growth through the planned induction of modern, fuel-efficient Boeing aircraft,” he said.
Righi said the decision reflected the airline’s confidence in the future of Bangladesh’s aviation industry and its commitment to expanding connectivity while enhancing passengers’ travel experience.
As US-Bangla continues to expand its network across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, he said, the Boeing aircraft would support its ambitions through greater fuel efficiency, proven operational reliability and an enhanced passenger experience.
“On behalf of Boeing, I would like to congratulate US-Bangla Airlines on this milestone. We are honoured that Boeing airplanes will be part of your journey, and we appreciate the trust placed both in our company and in our products,” Righi said.
He said Boeing looked forward to building on its relationship with US-Bangla and supporting the airline’s continued growth and success.
US-Bangla Group Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun said the investment represents much more than an expansion of the airline’s fleet.
“This investment represents much more than fleet expansion. It reflects our long-term vision to transform US-Bangla from an airline into a fully integrated global aviation group,” he said.
Mamun said the airline would invest not only in aircraft but also in training, technology, maintenance, cargo, catering and aviation infrastructure to support the sustainable growth of Bangladesh’s aviation sector.
He said Bangladesh’s international air travel market generates an estimated US$5.8 billion annually, but foreign airlines currently carry the majority of international passengers, resulting in a substantial outflow of foreign currency.
The fleet expansion is expected to help increase the market share of Bangladeshi carriers on international routes and strengthen the country’s competitiveness in the global aviation market, he said.
Following induction of the new aircraft, US-Bangla plans to increase frequencies on its existing international routes across South Asia, Southeast Asia, East Asia and the Middle East.
The carrier also plans to launch flights to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Colombo, Kathmandu, Kunming, Shenzhen, Beijing, Johor Bahru and Penang as well as destinations in South Korea and Japan.
It is also eyeing Kuwait, Bahrain, Madinah, Dammam and Salalah as part of its Middle East expansion, subject to regulatory and bilateral approvals.
Under its longer-term network strategy, US-Bangla plans to develop Chattogram and Sylhet as regional international hubs, providing greater direct overseas connectivity and reducing dependence on Dhaka.
Beyond passenger operations, the airline plans to establish an aviation training academy, develop aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, launch a dedicated air cargo airline and build a modern flight catering facility to serve domestic and international carriers.
Mamun said it has already sponsored dozens of Bangladeshi cadet pilots for overseas training and plans to further expand investment in pilot and aircraft engineering education to meet the industry’s growing demand for skilled professionals.
The airline also called for supportive aviation policies, competitive airport charges, improved infrastructure, modern bilateral air service agreements and investment-friendly regulations to unlock Bangladesh’s aviation potential.
“Aviation is not simply a mode of transportation. It is a strategic economic asset that drives tourism, trade, investment, employment, technology and international connectivity,” Mamun said.
He said Bangladesh has the potential to emerge as one of South Asia’s leading aviation markets over the next two decades.
Founded in 2014, US-Bangla Airlines is currently the country’s largest private carrier, operating domestic and international passenger services with a long-term vision of building a globally competitive aviation group encompassing passenger transport, cargo, maintenance, training and aviation support services.