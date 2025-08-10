How to open a DPS from home

Saving is essential in everyone’s life. From whatever you earn, setting aside a small amount regularly is the essence of saving. Such savings can be your relief in times of need or strength in times of joy.

Many people are often unsure where to keep their savings. Some feel uncomfortable visiting a bank every month or week to deposit small amounts. So, even with the intention to save, they often fail to do so, and their Deposit Pension Scheme (DPS) remains limited to planning only.

Now, it is possible to save with reputable banks and financial institutions using a mobile phone. For this, you must already have or open a bKash account. Savings can be made under both interest-based and Islamic banking principles.

With a bKash account, you can save from as little as Tk 250 weekly or Tk 500 monthly, and earn market-based interest. At maturity, you can withdraw the amount along with the interest or profit, free of charge.