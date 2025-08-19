Two ships to be added this year, BSC plans to buy three more

BSC’s Managing Director Commodore Mahmudul Malek told Prothom Alo that ships that are already under construction at various shipyards around the world are being procured through competitive bidding. This enriches BSC’s fleet in less time. The three additional ships planned for purchase will also be bought while under construction.

He expected them to be added to BSC’s fleet by January next year.

Currently, BSC’s fleet consists of five ships. Of these three are oil tankers and two bulk carriers for general cargo. Once the two new bulk carriers are added, the fleet size will increase to seven. BSC hopes the two new ships alone will generate an additional Tk 15 billion (1,500 crore) in annual revenue. According to insiders, they will also provide rotational employment for 150 sailors each year.