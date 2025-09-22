State-owned BSC buys two new ships at Tk 9.4b

A new vessel will join the fleet of state-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) next month, and another by December.

The BSC signed an agreement yesterday, Sunday, for the purchase of these two ships.

At present, BSC has five vessels in its fleet—three oil tankers and two bulk carriers. With the addition of two more bulk carriers, the number will rise to seven. This will also increase the total number of Bangladeshi-flagged ships to 102.

The contract signing ceremony was held yesterday at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka, with Shipping Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain as chief guest. Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Mohammad Yusuf, BSC Managing Director Commodore Mahmudul Malek, and representatives of the supplying company were present.