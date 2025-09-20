No restrictions on opening import LCs

The authorities are lifting a minimum value or cash margin requirement for opening letters of credit (LCs) for imports. Since such requirements are inconsistent with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), they are being removed entirely. As a result, any importer will be able to open LCs for any quantity of goods.

The new import policy order being drafted for three years (2025–28) includes this directive. The Ministry of Commerce has already prepared the draft after consulting various chambers and associations.

According to sources, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman will present the key points of the draft to Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin at the beginning of next week. After incorporating any observations from the adviser, the draft will be finalised.

On Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the draft would be sent to the Advisory Council for approval. The policy order will specifically state that restrictions regarding LC size and minimum value will no longer apply.

Bangladesh has only 14 months left before graduating from the Least Developed Country (LDC) list. This factor is also being taken into account in the preparation of the new three-year import policy order, ministry sources said.