Govt backtracks on revenue sector reform too

The BNP government is not immediately presenting in Parliament, in the form of a bill, the ordinance that the interim government had issued to reform the revenue sector.

As a result, the ordinance will lose its effectiveness. Analysts say that through this, the government is stepping back even from “non-political” reforms such as those in the revenue sector. However, this reform is very important for the country’s economy.

Fulfilling a long-standing expectation, the interim government issued the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance-2025 on 12 May, 2025, reforming the revenue sector. Under this, the structure of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) was reorganised into two divisions.

One is the Revenue Policy Division, whose responsibilities include formulating tax policy, amending laws, handling international agreements, research, etc. In other words, the task of determining tax rates would be done by the Revenue Policy Division. The other division is Revenue Management, which would mainly handle tax collection.

This reform had long been demanded by businesspeople. Economists had also been giving the same recommendation.

After the BNP government took office, a special committee of the National Parliament recommended that several ordinances issued during the interim government not be immediately presented as bills in Parliament. Among them is the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance-2025. If it is not presented in Parliament by 10 April, it will lose its effectiveness.

During its 18 months, the interim government issued 133 ordinances. Of these, it has been recommended that 4 be repealed and 16 not be immediately presented as bills in Parliament.

These include one related to the appointment of Supreme Court judges, two related to the Supreme Court Secretariat, three related to the National Human Rights Commission, two related to the prevention of enforced disappearance, and one related to the Anti-Corruption Commission.