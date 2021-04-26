New bloodletting hits Spanish banking sector

In Spain where bank tellers were once legion, the sector is again reeling from thousands more job cuts as a 10-year trend gathers pace due to the ongoing pandemic.

Two more big banks announced thousands of layoffs last week with 8,300 jobs to be axed at CaixaBank, or one in five of its staff, and 3,800 at its smaller rival BBVA, accounting for 16 per cent of the workforce.

The announcements drew an angry response from Spain's big unions, the UGT and the Workers' Union (CCOO), who denounced the cuts as "brutal" and "scandalous".

Late last year, Banco Santander, Spain's largest bank, said it would cut 3,500 jobs while Banco Sabadell moved to lay off 1,800 staff.

All of them have made the same argument: that in a context of low interest rates which is expected to continue, they have to cut costs by reducing the number of branches rendered unnecessary by the growth of online banking.

Online transactions at BBVA have grown by 87 per cent over the past two years, while branch-based operations have fallen by 48 per cent, the bank said on Thursday.

This bloodletting is not new in Spain: between 2008 and 2019, the sector shed around 100,000 staff -- or nearly 40 per cent of its employees -- after narrowly escaping collapse during a financial crisis when banks only survived thanks to a massive public bailout.