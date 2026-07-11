Talks with IMF on new loan begin tomorrow, new pay structure on agenda

A 12-member mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Dhaka to begin preliminary discussions on a new lending program. Throughout the week, the mission will hold a series of meetings with Bangladesh Bank and various government ministries to review the country’s economic situation, progress on reforms, and the possible structure of a new loan program. It has also been learned that the IMF will discuss the proposed new pay structure for government employees and officials.

The IMF delegation will begin meetings tomorrow, Sunday, with Bangladesh Bank, the Finance Division, and various ministries and government departments. As part of the discussions, the delegation is also scheduled to meet Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury at the secretariat tomorrow. The mission is being led by Ivo Krznar, Deputy Division Chief of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department.

The government hopes to secure a loan of $4 billion to $4.5 billion from the IMF under the new program for a period of three years. The funds are planned to be used to maintain macroeconomic stability, address pressures on external financing, and advance economic reforms. To this end, the finance minister sent a formal letter to the IMF on 9 June.