DSE sees lowest transaction of below Tk 3b

The DSE registered the transaction of Tk 3.45 billion on Monday. According to that, the total transaction declined by Tk 730 million in the span of 24 hours.
People concerned said the transaction dropped by a big margin due to the lower participation of the investors.
They said the shares of the majority per cent of companies listed in the market remain stuck at floor price.
The big portion of these companies has no transaction at all. That is why the participation, from individual investor to institutional investor, has decreased in the market.