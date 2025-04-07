Chief adviser writes to Trump seeking 3-month suspension of reciprocal tariffs
Bangladesh chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has requested US President Donald Trump to postpone the 37 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi products in the US market for three months.
The chief adviser wrote to the US president in this regard on Monday.
The Chief Adviser’s Office confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
He also proposed tariff-cuts on US products in the Bangladeshi market.
"We are the first country to take such a pro-active initiative", the chief adviser said in his letter, citing the visit of High Representative Dr. Khalilur Rahman to Washington DC in February. Ever since, the two sides have been working closely to identify specific actions.
Bangladesh is also the first country to enter into a multi-year agreement to import liquified natural gas from the US.
The centerpiece of Bangladesh's actions is to significantly increase imports of US agricultural products such as cotton, wheat, corn and soybean which will offer benefits to US farmers.
Bangladesh has the lowest tariff on most US exports in the South Asian region. The Chief Adviser indicated further tariff cuts on US products are being fashioned, including top US export items such as gas turbines, semiconductors and medical equipment.
Bangladesh will build dedicated duty free bonded warehouses for cotton to improve speed to market.
"We are eliminating certain testing requirements, rationalizing packaging, labelling and certification requirements and undertaking trade facilitation measures such as simplifying customs procedures and standards," the Chief Adviser added.
"Bangladesh will take all necessary actions to fully support your trade agenda", Professor Yunus assured President Trump.
A separate letter detailing the actions by Bangladesh will be sent by the Commerce Adviser to the US Trade Representative soon.