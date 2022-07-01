Business

Over 3m containers transported thru Chattogram port

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Containers at Chattogram port
Containers at Chattogram portFile photo

A total of 3,255,000 units of containers, including loaded and empty, were transported through Chattogram port in 2021-22 fiscal – a five per cent higher than that of 2020-21 fiscal, indicating a rise in exports and productions in mills and industries in the country.

The port authorities revealed the information on Friday.

When asked, rear admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of Chattogram port, told Prothom Alo that many challenges had to be faced in the last fiscal. There was a negative impact on the port due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine and congestion in Singapore and Colombo ports.

"Even then the port was operational in 24 hours. The growth has been achieved through our collective efforts," he added.

Chattogram and Mongla ports are used to import and export goods in containers as 98 per cent through the former one while 2 per cent in the latter.

Read more from Business
Post Comment