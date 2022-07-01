Over 3m containers transported thru Chattogram port

When asked, rear admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of Chattogram port, told Prothom Alo that many challenges had to be faced in the last fiscal. There was a negative impact on the port due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine and congestion in Singapore and Colombo ports.
"Even then the port was operational in 24 hours. The growth has been achieved through our collective efforts," he added.
Chattogram and Mongla ports are used to import and export goods in containers as 98 per cent through the former one while 2 per cent in the latter.