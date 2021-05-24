Probe body formed over share market rumours on social media

An investigation committee has been formed to identify those who are spreading rumours about share market on different social media including Facebook and Whatsapp.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulatory body of the capital market, formed the committee on Monday.
The four-member committee is headed by BSEC director Rajib Ahmed.
The other members are Mainul Haque, head of the application support at Central Depository Bangladesh Limited, Abu Nur Mohammad Hasanul Karim, deputy general manager of Dhaka Stock Exchange and Mahfuzur Rahman, senior manager of the surveillance division.
The committee has been asked to submit the probe report within 30 working days.
According to BSEC sources, some people have been spreading various types of rumour regarding the share market on different social media including Facebook and Whatsapp.
They are opening groups using pseudonyms and spreading rumours about the share price, which is a punishable offence, according to the Securities Law.
Several officials at the BSEC have already built up relations with several groups and persons using pseudonyms and collected various sorts of information.
These officials have detected several people and five to six groups involved in the crime. Now a committee has been formed to bring them to book.
When asked about this, BSEC’s executive director and spokesperson Rezaul Karim told Prothom Alo, “We are closely monitoring the persons and groups involved in spreading rumours about the stock market. A probe committee has also been formed to bring them to book.”
For the sake of investors, it is urgent to identify those who are directly or indirectly involved in spreading rumours.
Earlier in September last, the BSEC requested the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to shut a page called “Decision Maker” for spreading rumours.
Besides, the BSEC also filed complaints against several persons and groups for the same reason. Despite that, spreading rumours are going on.