Probe body formed over share market rumours on social media

An investigation committee has been formed to identify those who are spreading rumours about share market on different social media including Facebook and Whatsapp.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulatory body of the capital market, formed the committee on Monday.

The four-member committee is headed by BSEC director Rajib Ahmed.

The other members are Mainul Haque, head of the application support at Central Depository Bangladesh Limited, Abu Nur Mohammad Hasanul Karim, deputy general manager of Dhaka Stock Exchange and Mahfuzur Rahman, senior manager of the surveillance division.

The committee has been asked to submit the probe report within 30 working days.