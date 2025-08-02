New tariff can be a gateway to a resilient export future: BGMEA

On 2 April, the US had announced a new tariff regime under the "Liberation Day Tariff," initially setting Bangladesh’s rate at 37 per cent, significantly higher than India’s 26 per cent and Pakistan’s 30 per cent. The proposed tariffs were to be implemented from 9 April, but were later deferred by 90 days following diplomatic engagements.

While the deferment allowed for further negotiations, uncertainty loomed until mid-July. On 2 July, when the US slashed Vietnam’s tariff from 46 per cent to 20 per cent, concerns deepened in Bangladesh, especially after an initial US offer of only a 2 per cent reduction for Bangladesh. Subsequent talks finally resulted in the recent adjustment.

He said throughout the negotiation period, BGMEA engaged with stakeholders, government bodies, and even began talks with US-based lobbying firms despite limited access due to ongoing NDAs between the two governments.

The government unofficially informed the private sector to engage lobbyists as the second round of talks between the US and Bangladesh authorities on 9-11 July saw little progress. Later, BGMEA started primary discussion with a lobbyist farm.

“The new 20 per cent additional tariff comes on top of the existing 16.5 per cent MFN duty, bringing the effective average rate to 36.5 per cent. However, an important exception has been made if at least 20 per cent of a product’s raw materials originate from the US — such as American cotton — the additional tariff may not apply to that portion of the product's value,” he said.

BGMEA President also added that Bangladesh must continue diplomatic talks to further reduce the tariff.

“We don’t have any room for complacency, since the US executive order indicates further negotiations with other countries are ongoing and may result in even lower tariffs for them. Bangladesh must continue diplomatic and trade talks to remain competitive.”