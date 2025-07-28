Foreign debt: Bangladesh pays record $4.09b in one year

Bangladesh’s foreign debt repayment has exceeded $4 billion (400 crore dollars) for the first time.

In the outgoing fiscal year (2024-25), the country paid back approximately $4.09 billion (409 crore dollars), including interest, on foreign loans.

This is a record high. Never before has such a large sum been repaid in a single year. In the previous fiscal, repayments had amounted to $3.37 billion (337 crore).

These figures were obtained from the latest data of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) on foreign loan commitments, disbursements, and debt servicing.

Officials say that Bangladesh’s foreign debt burden is steadily increasing, posing a new challenge for the economy.