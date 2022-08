The banks in the country will provide four to five per cent interest for deposit in dollars as non-resident foreign currency.

However, the rate of interest will fluctuate as per the benchmark rates.

In a gazette notification, Bangladesh Bank (BB) said the newly set interest rate will be added to the benchmark rates of non-resident foreign currency.

A 2.25 per cent of interest will be applicable to one to three-year long dollar deposits along with benchmark rates.