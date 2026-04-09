SANEM explains economic impact if oil and LNG prices rise

South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) has presented an analysis of how Bangladesh’s economy could be affected if oil and LNG prices increase due to the Middle East war.

SANEM forecasts GDP growth, imports, and exports may decline while at the same time, inflation could rise, reducing people’s real income.

Additionally, garment production and agricultural output may decrease.

These observations were made in a press release sent by SANEM on Thursday afternoon.

To assess how a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could impact Bangladesh’s economy, SANEM used the Global Trade Analysis Project’s computable general equilibrium (CGE) model and outlined several possible scenarios.