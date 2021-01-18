Royal Enfield motorbikes rev up for Bangladesh market

The UK’s famous motorcycle brand Royal Enfield is likely to hit Bangladesh roads if the authorities lift restrictions on the existing engine capacity limits in the country.

Sources said, Royal Enfield has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ifad Autos, which will manufacture the bike in Bangladesh.

The move, however, depends on lifting the restrictions on engine capacity of two-wheelers.

Currently, bikes of only 165cc can run in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh allowed motorcycles up to 165cc for the first time from 150cc in its Import Policy Order-2015-2018.