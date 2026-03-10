Bangladesh Bank directs banks to keep adequate cash in ATM booths during Eid holidays

Bangladesh Bank has instructed all banks to ensure that sufficient cash is available in ATM booths during the upcoming holidays of Eid ul-Fitr.

The central bank has already issued this directive to the managing directors and top executives of all scheduled banks.

During Eid, the demand for cash withdrawals from ATM booths of different banks increases significantly. Long queues are often seen in front of ATMs, and sometimes the booths run out of cash.

Banks have also been instructed to take necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted transactions not only through ATMs but also through Point of Sale (POS), QR codes, internet banking, online payment gateways, and mobile financial services (MFS).