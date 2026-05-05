Chittagong Port: DP World seeks CCT alongside NCT

The process of leasing the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chattogram Port, which had been suspended during the interim government period, is gaining momentum again. However, this time, Dubai-based port operator DP World has proposed not only NCT but also the adjacent Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) to be modernised and operated together as a single integrated terminal.

The company expressed this interest at the fourth meeting of the Bangladesh–Dubai joint Public-Private Partnership (PPP) platform. The issue was discussed at the meeting held in Dubai on 8 April, and it was decided that the proposal would be considered as a separate project in the next meeting. These details emerged from the meeting minutes obtained by Prothom Alo. Earlier, on 9 February, the then interim government had announced the suspension of the NCT leasing process amid labor protests. With the process now restarting, the Dubai-based port operator has put forward a proposal for a larger-scale investment and operation.

During the Awami League government, after the Patenga Container Terminal was handed over to a foreign operator in 2024, three terminals at Chattogram Port remain in operation under the port authority. These are the General Cargo Berth (GCB), CCT, and NCT, currently operated by local operators. Among them, the 950-meter-long NCT is the country’s main container terminal, capable of accommodating four seagoing vessels and one smaller container ship at a time. The adjacent CCT can berth two vessels simultaneously, while GCB has six container jetties accommodating up to five ships.

Beyond these three terminals, during the interim government period, an agreement was signed with APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Maersk Line, for the construction and operation of a new terminal at Laldia Char. The terminal is expected to become operational after construction, which may take around three more years.