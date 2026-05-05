Chittagong Port: DP World seeks CCT alongside NCT
The process of leasing the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chattogram Port, which had been suspended during the interim government period, is gaining momentum again. However, this time, Dubai-based port operator DP World has proposed not only NCT but also the adjacent Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) to be modernised and operated together as a single integrated terminal.
The company expressed this interest at the fourth meeting of the Bangladesh–Dubai joint Public-Private Partnership (PPP) platform. The issue was discussed at the meeting held in Dubai on 8 April, and it was decided that the proposal would be considered as a separate project in the next meeting. These details emerged from the meeting minutes obtained by Prothom Alo. Earlier, on 9 February, the then interim government had announced the suspension of the NCT leasing process amid labor protests. With the process now restarting, the Dubai-based port operator has put forward a proposal for a larger-scale investment and operation.
During the Awami League government, after the Patenga Container Terminal was handed over to a foreign operator in 2024, three terminals at Chattogram Port remain in operation under the port authority. These are the General Cargo Berth (GCB), CCT, and NCT, currently operated by local operators. Among them, the 950-meter-long NCT is the country’s main container terminal, capable of accommodating four seagoing vessels and one smaller container ship at a time. The adjacent CCT can berth two vessels simultaneously, while GCB has six container jetties accommodating up to five ships.
Beyond these three terminals, during the interim government period, an agreement was signed with APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Maersk Line, for the construction and operation of a new terminal at Laldia Char. The terminal is expected to become operational after construction, which may take around three more years.
How CCT became part of the NCT proposal
During the previous interim government, when negotiations began to lease NCT to DP World for 15 years, the company had also shown interest in operating CCT. However, as CCT was not part of the ongoing process at the time, port officials excluded it from discussions. Ultimately, due to labor protests, the interim government could not finalise an agreement with DP World for NCT. Discussions have now resumed.
At the 8 April meeting in Dubai, DP World once again raised the issue of operating CCT alongside NCT. Given that the two terminals are located side by side, the company proposed merging them into a single operational unit.
Before DP World’s renewed proposal, Bangladesh-based multinational MGH Group had, on 24 March, 2025, submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Shipping and the PPP Authority to invest in and operate CCT. The group proposed investing between USD 250 million and USD 300 million to run the terminal under a long-term public-private partnership. However, port sources said that proposal did not progress significantly.
At the Dubai meeting, DP World sought greater transparency regarding revenue, costs, and workforce structure for NCT operations. It also emphasised reconsidering the proposed 15-year concession period and highlighted the need for investment to modernise the terminal.
The meeting decided that discussions must be completed within the timeframe of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for NCT. If necessary, DP World has been asked to submit a revised bid proposal as quickly as possible. Nearly seven years ago, the company had proposed investing USD 1 billion in developing Bangladesh’s logistics infrastructure. At the latest platform meeting, it expanded that proposal by adding new logistics projects.
According to the meeting minutes, DP World has also shown interest in investing in several infrastructure projects at Chittagong Port, including the Bay Container Terminal, Dhirashram Inland Container Depot (ICD), and a digital single window system. The company has particularly proposed joint efforts to digitise port operations and modernise the logistics system. It has also expressed interest in investing in the Nimtola depot.
Four officials from Bangladesh, including PPP Authority CEO Ashik Chowdhury, attended the Dubai meeting. On the other side, four representatives participated from Dubai, including Nasser Abdullah Al Neyadi and Yuvraj Narayan.
Attempts to contact Ashik Chowdhury for comments were unsuccessful as he did not answer his phone.
However, on19 February, Shipping Minister Sheikh Robiul Alam, during a visit to the port, told journalists that the government would prioritise national and public interest in deciding on the NCT lease. While noting the positive potential of DP World’s proposal, he also pointed out that there are challenges that require careful evaluation.