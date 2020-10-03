StanChart Bangladesh becomes first foreign bank to issue zero coupon bond

The zero-coupon bond will open up alternate investment avenues for corporates and individuals. With this offering, the Bank is leveraging strong investor confidence in its strategy and outlook, and the quality of its financial position, to increase its liquidity.

The funds raised will support the bank’s overarching mission of being a partner in progress to the nation.

Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said that BSEC, in collaboration with our ecosystem of regulators and stakeholders, is working towards the development of Bangladesh’s capital markets particularly debt market, which will be vital for financing long-term needs of the country’s industries and infrastructure.

“We hope Standard Chartered’s issue will encourage greater participation of our leading corporates, state-owned enterprises, municipalities in the debt capital, devising optimal financing strategies which will help them grow and prosper sustainably.” he added.