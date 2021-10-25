Business

Steps taken to return Tk 2.14b stuck at payment gateway: Tipu Munshi

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said the government is working to find out a way to return the money stuck at the payment gateway.

The minister said, “A total of Tk 2.14 billion of different digital business platforms have remained stuck at payment gateway since 1 July this year."

Tipu Munshi hoped a discipline in e-commerce sector will return within next two or three months.

He came up with this disclosure following a meeting at the secretariat.

The commerce minister said Access to Information (a2i) Programme of ICT division has taken the responsibility of bringing the discipline back to the e-commerce sector.

