Steps taken to return Tk 2.14b stuck at payment gateway: Tipu Munshi

The minister said, “A total of Tk 2.14 billion of different digital business platforms have remained stuck at payment gateway since 1 July this year."
Tipu Munshi hoped a discipline in e-commerce sector will return within next two or three months.
He came up with this disclosure following a meeting at the secretariat.
The commerce minister said Access to Information (a2i) Programme of ICT division has taken the responsibility of bringing the discipline back to the e-commerce sector.