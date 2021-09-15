Stocks rebound on both bourses

Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 37.68 points to finish at 2,649.37 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 12.56 points to close at 1,568.78.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 167 advanced, 153 declined and 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Daily trade turnover increased to Taka 21,047 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 20,974 million. Beximco dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by LankaBangla Finance, Beximco Pharma, IPDC and Islamic Finance.
Dominage was the day's top gainer, rising 9.48 per cent, while KTL was the worst loser, shedding 6.51 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 143.96 points to settle at 21,001.62 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 85.63 points to close at 12,596.51.
Of the issues traded, 159 declined, 126 advanced and 32 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.