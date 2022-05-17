Stocks under bear grip for 5th straight session

Stocks have extended its losing streak for the fifth straight session as risk-averse investors opted for a quick profit on major sector issues.

DSEX, the key index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down 27.42 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 6,403 on Tuesday. Two other indices also ended marginally lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 2.25 points to finish at 2,363 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 1.52 points to close at 1,408.