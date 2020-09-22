Suspicious foreign transactions thru three Bangladesh banks

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a platform of the investigative journalists, has leaked the information about Bangladesh in a document called 'Finsen Files'. The ICIJ leaked the information taken from the Financial Crime Enforcement Network (Finsen), US finance ministry’s intelligence wing.

Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, told Prothom Alo that what has been found is just a token amount. The issue of money laundering from Bangladesh is acknowledged worldwide today.

Banks in all countries have provision to report suspicious transactions in case of sudden large amount of transactions. Apart from this, if there is any doubt among the bank officials about any transaction, they are supposed to report the matter. If necessary, the regulatory agencies investigate the issue. So suspicious transactions do not necessarily mean that the money was laundered.