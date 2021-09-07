Sustainability and e-commerce: Fueling healthy growth and harmonious development

Focusing on being more sustainable can be favorable for businesses, especially in Bangladesh, where the growth of e-commerce is increasing exponentially. Although panic and increasing unemployment decreased demand among many sectors, the numbers quickly recovered due to the innovation and agility of numerous e-commerce platforms in the country. Daraz Bangladesh, for instance, has stood out in the market with its innovative services. The country’s largest online marketplace has been committed to ensuring that its actions reflect the norms of society and the betterment of its customers. They have contributed to the fundamental aspects and supported the regulations of the country with utmost responsibility towards all stakeholders.

Sustainability often means taking the path of less convenience. With its continued efforts, Daraz has strengthened its capabilities in the digital ecosystem while contributing to the growth of the country’s e-commerce ecosystem; thus, ensuring a more sustainable platform for the consumers and the company itself.

Bangladesh and its e-commerce industry are flourishing despite the pandemic. To maintain a thriving expansion, companies and business entities must incorporate sustainable measures in their business model. Transforming global practices into sustainable ones is probably one of the greatest challenges faced by the 21st century. Eventually, the goal is to create a balance between the environment, society, and economics.