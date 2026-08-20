Target per capita income set at USD 4,591, with 8.5pc growth over five years; reforms prioritised

High inflation has been one of the biggest challenges facing the economy for several years. The current government wants to bring inflation under control. Under the plan, the target is to reduce inflation to 5 per cent by the 2030–31 fiscal year. Inflation stood at 8.32 per cent in July this year.

Meanwhile, the government wants to take GDP growth to a record level over the next five years. GDP growth has been set at 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal year. According to the GED report, growth will increase every year over the next five years, reaching 8.5 per cent in 2030–31.

According to the GED plan, the next five years have been divided into three phases for transforming the economy. In the first year, macroeconomic stability will be restored by stabilising the exchange rate, controlling inflation and improving conditions in the banking sector. The first year has been designated the year of recovery and stability.

The first through third years will be known as the years of restoration. During this period, emphasis will be placed on increasing revenue collection, ensuring effective government spending and bringing stability to debt management, which is under pressure. The third through fifth years will be the years of restructuring and accelerating growth. During this period, the economy will be prepared for “take-off” by increasing domestic and foreign investment and creating employment.

The GED’s Transforming Economy from Fragility to Prosperity report outlines reform plans in various sectors—including banking, revenue, health, education, communications, employment and development activities—as part of this economic transformation.

M Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo that the plan represents the government’s vision for the future. It reflects an aspiration for development and provides some broad directions.

However, he said, actionable and time-bound plans are needed in areas such as employment, taxation, banking and long-term investment.

Masrur Reaz added that the economy is facing various crises and problems, including an export sector heavily dependent on ready-made garments, sluggish investment and an uncertain international trade environment. The economy lacks sufficient growth drivers, he said. Effective and implementable strategies are needed to overcome the various economic challenges, but the GED plan does not provide them.

