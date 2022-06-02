Taka depreciated by 90 paisa again

Bangladesh Bank once again devalued taka against US dollar, raising the exchange value of the dollar by 90 paisa to Tk 89.90 a dollar.
Earlier on Monday, the central bank depreciated the taka against the US dollar by Tk 1.10. Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter of taka depreciation to Prothom Alo.
The central bank has sold 135 million US dollars to four banks at Tk 89.90 per dollar in a bid to meet the government import bills. The latest depreciation of taka will benefit both exporters and expatriates but importers’ cost will go up.