TCB to sell essentials on streets from Monday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will resume selling daily essentials at subsidised price amid the ongoing strict lockdown, UNB reports.

According to a TCB press release issued on Sunday, the daily essentials would be available on dealer trucks from 26 July to 26 August across the country.

However, the trucks will not be available on public holidays.

People could purchase edible soybean oil at Tk 100 per litre, lentils Tk 55 per kg and sugar Tk 55 per kg, the release said.

