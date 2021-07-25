TCB to sell essentials on streets from Monday

<p>Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will resume selling daily essentials at subsidised price amid the ongoing strict lockdown, UNB reports.</p><p>According to a TCB press release issued on Sunday, the daily essentials would be available on dealer trucks from 26 July to 26 August across the country.</p>.<p>However, the trucks will not be available on public holidays.</p><p>People could purchase edible soybean oil at Tk 100 per litre, lentils Tk 55 per kg and sugar Tk 55 per kg, the release said.</p>