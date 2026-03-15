Govt to lift fuel purchase limits on petrol, octane and diesel

Global fuel supply disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East have raised concerns about fuel availability in the country as well. In response to the uncertainty, people began buying fuel at nearly double the normal rate out of panic.

To curb this trend, the government imposed limits on fuel purchases and reduced supply to filling stations. Since then, long queues have formed at filling stations, with operators demanding increased supply. In this situation, the government has decided to lift the restrictions on fuel purchases.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held on Saturday evening by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources (Bangladesh). An official announcement is expected on Sunday morning.