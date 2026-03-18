Nearly all factories paid salaries, allowances, and Eid bonuses: BGMEA
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Mahmud Hasan Khan stated that garment industry entrepreneurs have paid workers their salaries, allowances, and Eid bonuses despite pressures from the global economic downturn, geopolitical instability, and increasing competition in international markets.
Mahmud Hasan Khan made this claim at a press conference held today, Wednesday at the BGMEA headquarters in Uttara.
According to the press conference, 99.91 per cent of BGMEA-listed factories have paid February salaries, and 99.81 per cent have paid Eid bonuses. The remaining few factories are in the process of settlement, which is expected to be completed today.
It was also mentioned that, despite no legal obligation, approximately 64.03 per cent of factory owners have provided partial March salaries to workers as an advance on humanitarian grounds. To reduce congestion on main roads, holidays are being given in phases by area. By 17 March, 50 per cent of factories had given holidays, and the remaining factories will follow today and tomorrow.
Mahmud Hasan Khan stated that, despite multiple international and local crises, BGMEA members have made every effort to pay workers their salaries, allowances, and festival bonuses out of responsibility to their workforce. As a result, workers received their lawful dues, and peace and stability have been maintained in industrial areas.
He added that the current industry- and labour-friendly government has provided special loan facilities under easy conditions to ensure payment of February salaries, releasing Tk 25 billion in cash support within a short time.
These measures have helped alleviate the severe liquidity crisis for garment entrepreneurs and kept the industry operational, playing a highly effective and important role.
The press conference was attended by Senior vice president Inamul Haq Khan, vice presidents Mizanur Rahman, Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md Shihab Uddoja Chowdhury, directors Shah Raed Chowdhury, Faisal Samad, Nafis Uddoula, Majumdar Arifur Rahman, Sheikh Hossain Mohammad Mostafiz, Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Jowarder Mohammad Hosne Komar Alam, ABM Shamsuddin, Rashid Ahmed Hossaini, Rumana Rashid, Mohammad Sohel, Samiha Azim, as well as BGMEA Public Relations and Promotion Committee chairman Masud Kabir and One-Stop Cell chairman Mozammel Haq Bhuiyan.