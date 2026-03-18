Nearly all factories paid salaries, allowances, and Eid bonuses: BGMEA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Mahmud Hasan Khan stated that garment industry entrepreneurs have paid workers their salaries, allowances, and Eid bonuses despite pressures from the global economic downturn, geopolitical instability, and increasing competition in international markets.

Mahmud Hasan Khan made this claim at a press conference held today, Wednesday at the BGMEA headquarters in Uttara.

According to the press conference, 99.91 per cent of BGMEA-listed factories have paid February salaries, and 99.81 per cent have paid Eid bonuses. The remaining few factories are in the process of settlement, which is expected to be completed today.