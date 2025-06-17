Intex Bangladesh 2025 to strengthen industry partnerships and expand global sourcing access
As the garments sector of Bangladesh continues to move towards higher value products and more global integration, Intex Bangladesh returns to Dhaka this June with its renewed purpose and strong international backing. The three-day exhibition, scheduled for 25–27 June 2025 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), is likely to feature Bangladesh's growing role and leadership in the global textile and apparel trade arena.
Organised by Worldex India Exhibition & Promotion Pvt. Ltd., Intex is poised to stage a comeback in the form of the 16th edition as South Asia's most prestigious international textile sourcing fair with its foundation deeply rooted in Bangladesh.
Over the last few years, the fair has played an instrumental role in driving the region's textile and apparel sector—serving as a meeting point of hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of genuine trade buyers. By facilitating high-value business deals, Intex continues to play a significant part in Bangladesh's export growth and industrialisation.
With Bangladesh now recognised as the world’s second-largest apparel exporter, the focus has steadily shifted from volume to value—emphasising sustainability, functionality, and product excellence. Intex Bangladesh 2025 is aligned with this transition, bringing together high-quality suppliers, manufacturers, and innovators from Asia and beyond who are ready to meet the evolving needs of Bangladesh’s RMG sector.
The show will host a diverse product portfolio from global sourcing hubs. Exhibitors from India will present cotton and blended fabrics, yarns, functional textiles, embroidery, laces, jacquards, digital prints, and sustainable fibres.
From China, trade visitors and buyers can expect synthetic and technical fabrics, warp knits and embroidery fabrics, outerwear textiles, trims, and fashion accessories. South Korea will contribute seam tape, adhesive film and deco film for the garment industry. From Thailand and Japan, companies will showcase premium shirting and suiting fabrics, circular knits, innovative collagen 100% biodegradable fabrics and woven innovations. And most importantly, Bangladeshi companies will showcase performance fabrics, high quality yarns, chemicals, certifications & compliance solutions and marketplace.
Intex Bangladesh 2025 positions itself as a strategic platform where sourcing meets strategy. It is tailored for professionals across design, merchandising, product development, and supply chain management, offering access to curated business interactions and market intelligence via Interactive Business Forum to be held alongside the exhibition. This edition will further support the country's move up the value chain with a focus on fashion-forward, eco-conscious, and innovation-led materials and practices.
Endorsed by some of the most influential industry and bilateral organisations, the 2025 edition enjoys the support of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA), Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BGCCI), US-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (USBCCI), Latin America Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LABCCI), Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KBCCI), India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI), and EuroCham Bangladesh, among others. These partnerships reinforce Intex’s role as a bridge between Bangladesh and the global textile economy, cultivating long-term sourcing relationships and collaborative growth.
At the core of Intex’s growing impact is a vision that supports Bangladesh’s rise not merely as a supplier but as a strategic manufacturing and innovation partner. “Our focus with Intex Bangladesh is to empower the industry with access to high-quality suppliers, diverse product innovations, and long-term collaborations. This platform has grown into a trusted space where Bangladesh can confidently engage with the global market, not just as a supplier — but as a strategic partner,” said Ms. Arti Bhagat, Executive Director of Worldex India.
As Bangladesh continues to elevate its export capabilities and adopt forward-looking sourcing practices, Intex Bangladesh 2025 offers the right environment to unlock new opportunities, foster regional and global partnerships, and support the country’s ambitions in the global apparel industry.