Intex Bangladesh 2025 to strengthen industry partnerships and expand global sourcing access

From China, trade visitors and buyers can expect synthetic and technical fabrics, warp knits and embroidery fabrics, outerwear textiles, trims, and fashion accessories. South Korea will contribute seam tape, adhesive film and deco film for the garment industry. From Thailand and Japan, companies will showcase premium shirting and suiting fabrics, circular knits, innovative collagen 100% biodegradable fabrics and woven innovations. And most importantly, Bangladeshi companies will showcase performance fabrics, high quality yarns, chemicals, certifications & compliance solutions and marketplace.

Intex Bangladesh 2025 positions itself as a strategic platform where sourcing meets strategy. It is tailored for professionals across design, merchandising, product development, and supply chain management, offering access to curated business interactions and market intelligence via Interactive Business Forum to be held alongside the exhibition. This edition will further support the country's move up the value chain with a focus on fashion-forward, eco-conscious, and innovation-led materials and practices.

Endorsed by some of the most influential industry and bilateral organisations, the 2025 edition enjoys the support of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA), Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BGCCI), US-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (USBCCI), Latin America Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LABCCI), Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KBCCI), India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI), and EuroCham Bangladesh, among others. These partnerships reinforce Intex’s role as a bridge between Bangladesh and the global textile economy, cultivating long-term sourcing relationships and collaborative growth.