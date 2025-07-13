Cunning tactics used in formulating revenue sector ordinance: Energy Adviser
Energy advisor to the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, has stated that cunning tactics were used in formulating the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance.
He said that those who drafted the ordinance resorted to these tactics.
He made these remarks today, Sunday, at a press conference held in the conference room of the power division at the secretariat.
Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan also said that the ordinance would be amended. In the revised structure, neither the administration cadre nor the customs and tax cadre officers will hold dominance in the two divisions.
He said that a separate policy will be recommended for appointing secretaries and senior officials in the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division. Clear qualification criteria will be set for appointments to the post of secretary and other senior positions.
On 12 May, the government issued an ordinance abolishing the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and creating two separate divisions: the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division. In response, NBR officials and employees launched a protest movement.
To address revenue collection and related issues, a committee was formed, headed by energy advisor Fouzul Kabir Khan. Today's press conference was called to provide an update on the progress of that committee.
Fouzul Kabir Khan said the protests surrounding the ordinance were triggered by conflicts between the administration cadre and other cadres. He stated, “The ordinance was suddenly changed.”
Terming the ordinance as fundamentally flawed, the energy advisor said, “In one part, it says ‘a suitable person will be appointed as secretary of the Revenue Policy Division.’ Who is this suitable person, Abul Barkat? The ordinance contains several problems. As a committee, we will report these issues to the finance adviser for resolution.”
He added, “NBR will no longer exist. People simply laugh when they hear the name NBR and you all know why. It’s better if that name disappears altogether. In both the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management divisions, there will be no dominance of the administration cadre, nor of the customs and tax cadre.”
Responding to a journalist’s question on how the ordinance was passed by the advisory council, Fouzul Kabir Khan said, “We cannot foresee the future. We have our limitations. That’s why the government formed this five-member committee. Everyone makes mistakes. We made one too and we’re correcting it.”
The ongoing discussion with the United States is broader than just trade negotiations. It's not just about tariffs. They are also highlighting their national security concerns. They're also monitoring how we maintain relations with other countriesFouzul Kabir Khan, energy advisor
When asked whether the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was used to suppress the NBR protests, he replied, “The ACC was not used at all. These procedures were initiated beforehand and are still ongoing. The behaviour of NBR officials has only accelerated the process. If they are innocent, the ACC will clear them.”
Asked whether a sense of fear still prevails among NBR officials, he responded, “They have lost the trust of the government through their own conduct. To regain that trust, they must improve the pace of revenue collection.”
When asked whether the officials were being reassured, Fouzul Kabir Khan said, “They’re not children. In the early days of the protests, they were reassured. But they went on protesting for two months. Is this Khatunganj’s wholesale market? Everyone abandoned their duties to join the protest. Businesses suffered huge losses. Who will compensate for that? Now their priority should be to restore the trust they’ve lost. This isn’t a private business.”
He further said that the NBR officials and employees had obstructed revenue collection and taken a position against the government in the name of protest, harming economic development. “The government has shown immense patience,” he said. “The committee’s report will be submitted to the finance advisor very soon.”
Fouzul Kabir Khan added that although the NBR protest has been suspended, the pace of revenue collection still seems slow. “We will conduct field inspections,” he said. “We’ll assess what kinds of services were being provided before, what’s being offered now and how the collection is progressing.”
On counter-tariffs: ‘Business leaders cannot remain in the dark’
Asked whether business leaders were in the dark regarding the tariff policies set by US President Trump, Fouzul Kabir Khan responded, “There is no reason for business leaders to be in the dark. Meetings have been held with the country’s top business leaders.”
He added, “The ongoing discussion with the United States is broader than just trade negotiations. It's not just about tariffs. They are also highlighting their national security concerns. They're also monitoring how we maintain relations with other countries. A framework is being developed around this, which is also under discussion. The talks cover not only tariffs but also non-tariff barriers.”
Also present at the press conference were public works advisor Adilur Rahman Khan and environment advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan.