Cunning tactics used in formulating revenue sector ordinance: Energy Adviser

Energy advisor to the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, has stated that cunning tactics were used in formulating the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance.

He said that those who drafted the ordinance resorted to these tactics.

He made these remarks today, Sunday, at a press conference held in the conference room of the power division at the secretariat.

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan also said that the ordinance would be amended. In the revised structure, neither the administration cadre nor the customs and tax cadre officers will hold dominance in the two divisions.