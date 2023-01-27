Gautam Adani: the Indian tycoon weathering stock market panic

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani is Asia's richest man, with a business empire spanning coal, airports, cement and media now rocked by corporate fraud allegations and a stock market crash.

But the billionaire -- who this week lost $25 billion to his net worth and tumbled from third to seventh place on Forbes' global rich list -- is one of the business world's great survivors.

On New Year's Day in 1998, Adani and an associate were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen demanding $1.5 million in ransom, before being later released at an unknown location.