S Alam singlehandedly destroyed the entire banking sector: Masrur Arefin

At the event, Masrur Arefin further said that the total volume of loans in the country’s banking sector is Tk 18 trillion (Tk 18 lakh crore), of which nearly Tk 11 trillion (Tk 11 lakh crore) is in a distressed state. At present, Bangladesh has 60 banks. Excluding foreign banks, there are 50 local ones. Among them, roughly 40 banks are of poor quality. About 15 of these are being described as outright “zombie banks.” Half of these banks have been outright plundered.

The discussion was jointly organised by Dhaka University, the University of Asia Pacific (UAP), and Germany’s OTH Amberg-Weiden. At the time, a draft research paper was presented in the keynote by Mahmud Osman Imam, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies at Dhaka University. Pubali Bank Managing Director Mohammad Ali and Bank Asia Managing Director Sohel RK Hussain also spoke at the event. Teachers and students of Dhaka University, as well as stakeholders from the banking sector, were present.