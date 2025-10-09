Gold price jumps again by around Tk 7000 per bhori
The price of gold in Bangladesh has hit a new record, as the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) raised the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk 6,906 per bhori (11.664 grams) within 24 hours.
In a notification issued Wednesday night, BAJUS said the new price of 22-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 2,09,101 per bhori, effective from Thursday.
The association said the hike came following an increase in the price of pure gold (tejabi gold) on the informational market.
Considering the overall situation, BAJUS has adjusted the gold prices accordingly.
As per the new rates, the price of 21-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 1,99,594 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk 1,71,088 per bhori, and traditional gold at Tk 1,42,301 per bhori.
The selling price will also include 5 per cent value-added tax (VAT) set by the government and a minimum making charge of 6 per cent fixed by BAJUS.
However, the making charge may vary depending on jewellery design and quality.
BAJUS last revised gold prices on 7 October, when the price of 22-carat gold was increased by Tk 1,469 per bhori to Tk 2,02,195 — then the highest in the country’s history.