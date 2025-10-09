Gold price jumps again by around Tk 7000 per bhori

The price of gold in Bangladesh has hit a new record, as the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) raised the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk 6,906 per bhori (11.664 grams) within 24 hours.

In a notification issued Wednesday night, BAJUS said the new price of 22-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 2,09,101 per bhori, effective from Thursday.

The association said the hike came following an increase in the price of pure gold (tejabi gold) on the informational market.